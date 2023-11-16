BabyTV adapts Jungle Book for toddlers in new preschool series teaching life skills

Disney-owned preschool channel BabyTV is launching an adaptation of The Jungle Book in a new series aimed at 2-4s.

Slated for release next week, Jungle Book (30×7’) is set in Baloo’s Forest School, where viewers follow the adventures of Mowgli and his loyal wolf-pups as they embark on a journey of self-discovery, independence and personal growth.

The series aims to inspire toddlers to embrace the wonders of nature, nurturing care and curiosity, teaching them about the environment as well as vital life skills including confidence, social interaction and motivation.

Through imaginative storytelling, children will learn the art of turning unexpected challenges, like rain showers or splinters, into exciting and positive opportunities.