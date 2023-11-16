Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

BabyTV adapts Jungle Book for toddlers in new preschool series teaching life skills

Baloo inspires his forest school students Leela, Gray and Mowgli in Jungle Book

Disney-owned preschool channel BabyTV is launching an adaptation of The Jungle Book in a new series aimed at 2-4s.

Slated for release next week, Jungle Book (30×7’) is set in Baloo’s Forest School, where viewers follow the adventures of Mowgli and his loyal wolf-pups as they embark on a journey of self-discovery, independence and personal growth.

The series aims to inspire toddlers to embrace the wonders of nature, nurturing care and curiosity, teaching them about the environment as well as vital life skills including confidence, social interaction and motivation.

Through imaginative storytelling, children will learn the art of turning unexpected challenges, like rain showers or splinters, into exciting and positive opportunities.

Karolina Kaminska 16-11-2023 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Screen Oz hunts for new COO, head of scripted under Brennan as execs exit
SAG-AFTRA board gives tentative approval as details of strike-ending deal emerge
Where are all the new ideas?
Schedule and distributors revealed for 2024 London TV Screenings, showing numbers up
Scenery, V-Ventures launch $1.1m fund SV Docs to back investigative filmmakers