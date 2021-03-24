Baby Cow names new CEO

Steve Coogan and Henry Normal’s UK prodco Baby Cow Productions has upped Sarah Monteith to be its new CEO.

Monteith joined from BBC Studios as MD a year ago but will now step up to the CEO role, replacing Christine Langan whose departure was announced in November.

She will work closely alongside founder and creative director Steve Coogan to lead the business’s strategic direction, including a specific remit to build on its international reputation, through comedy and drama.

Monteith has already hired strategic operations consultant Asha Amster as the company’s chief operating officer. Amster will oversee the indie’s commercial, production, digital, marketing and business affairs functions and is tasked with building Baby Cow’s fan engagement, original online content and revenue opportunities across digital platforms.

She joins recently recruited head of development Rupert Majendie and finance director Jonathan Merrell on Baby Cow’s leadership team.

Monteith has more than 20 years’ experience of the media industry, with several senior leadership roles within the BBC. In 2004, Monteith founded digital brand agency, Brolly. She is also an alumnus of Sky and Chrysalis Group and sits on the BAFTA judging panel for drama.

Amster, formerly director of production at NBCUniversal, has worked across marketing, production and distribution providing strategic consulting to BBC Studios & Studioworks, Fox (Disney) and A+E Networks.