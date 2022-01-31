Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Baby Cow appoints Sister Pictures’ Hsinyi Liu as head of production

L-R: Hsinyi Liu, Asha Amster and Sarah Crystal

Steve Coogan and Henry Normal’s Baby Cow Productions has hired Hsinyi Liu from fellow UK prodco Sister Pictures as head of production.

The company has also appointed Sarah Crystal, previously of immersive live entertainment company Punchdrunk, as head of business affairs.

As part of the leadership team at Baby Cow, Liu will be responsible for production management across the firm’s comedy-drama slate, while Crystal will lead the negotiation and management of UK and global deals.

Liu spent nearly three years as a production executive at Sister Pictures, with credits including the upcoming BBC medical drama This is Going to Hurt, based on the book of the same name by Adam Kay.

Prior to that, Liu was a line producer and a development line producer at Two Brothers Pictures, working on shows including Phoebe Waller Bridge’s Fleabag.

At Punchdrunk, Crystal was head of legal and business affairs, focusing on expanding global IP opportunities.

Both Crystal and Liu will report to Baby Cow’s chief operating officer, Asha Amster, who leads commercial, production, business affairs, marketing and digital and operations.

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 31-01-2022 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

Baby Cow names new CEO
Baby Cow, Carr prep childhood sitcom
Baby Cow hires Fremantle, BBC alum
Majendie takes Baby Cow comedy job
Baby Cow banks on self-shot web comedy
Baby Cow brings in MD from BBCS
Baby Cow adapts Austen sisters book
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Peacock to double original content spend to $3bn in 2022 but losses mount
WarnerMedia scales up content and production teams across Asia
Boat Rocker reimagines Robin Hood in new drama for Canada’s Global
Netflix, Spin Master's Mighty Express lays down tracks in Europe, NA
TF1 studio entertainment format Anything Goes travels to Russia-1