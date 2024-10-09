Please wait...
Azuro & the Dragon Squad head to Mango TV in China

Mango TV has acquired TF1 in France’s animated series Azuro & the Dragon Squad

NEWS BRIEF: China’s kids’ streaming platform Mango TV has acquired TF1 in France’s animated series Azuro & the Dragon Squad.

The show is based on Jérémie Fleury, Olivier and Laurent Souillé’s children’s book series Azuro, about a dragon who is rejected for his differences but discovers that his uniqueness is a strength elsewhere. La Chouette Distribution distributes the show in China and Canada, with Newen Connect holding the rights to the rest of the world.

