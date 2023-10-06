Award-winning CBC, Max comedy drama Sort Of to end with third season

CBC and Max half-hour dramedy Sort Of will end with its upcoming third season, creators Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo said yesterday.

The eight-part third instalment will debut in Canada on November 17, with the finale episode premiering on December 8. On Max in the US, season three will debut in early 2024.

The Sphere Media-produced Canadian series, about a gender-fluid millennial who straddles various identities, has garnered acclaim since it launched in late 2021, picking up high-profile

accolades including winning a Peabody in the entertainment category as well as multiple Canadian Screen Awards prizes.

In a joint statement, Baig, who plays the lead role, and Filippo said now felt like a fitting time to conclude the show.

“We’re aware that series like ours – shows that feature queer and trans characters – tend to get cancelled early on and we know that’s been happening a lot recently. We want to say that’s not what’s going down here. We made this third season knowing it would be our last,” said Baig and Filippo.

“We’re also aware that this show is ending at a time when trans communities continue to be targeted and trans rights are being constantly attacked. Our hope is that this series can continue to affirm lives and spark conversations well after the final season drops. Sort Of will always exist, despite all the transphobia in our world.”

In addition to co-creating Sort Of, Baig and Filippo are executive producers and co-showrunners. Jennifer Kawaja and Bruno Dubé are executive producers for Sphere Media, with Andrea Glinski and Laura Perlmutter as co-executive producers.

Sort Of is distributed worldwide by Sphere Media. Abacus Media Rights handles sales outside of the US and Latin America.