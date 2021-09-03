AVoD service Tubi to debut trio of BBC Studios series in US as part of content deal

Fox Entertainment-owned AVoD service Tubi has agreed a content deal with BBC Studios that will bring over 400 hours of programming to the US platform.

As part of the deal, The First Team, starring Will Arnett (Arrested Development), Life, written by screenwriter Mike Bartlett (Doctor Foster) and Baby Cow-produced High & Dry will premiere in the US on Tubi from September 15.

It will also stream long-running BBC series, including Antiques Roadshow, as well as Atlantis, Misfits, Monarch of the Glen, The Musketeers, Primeval and Robin Hood. Children’s series include Sarah & Duck and Yakka Dee.

It marks the first partnership between Tubi and the commercial arm of UK pubcaster the BBC.

Dina Vangelisti, executive VP of content sales at BBC Studios, said the partnership “signifies a dedication to increasing our presence on AVoD platforms, expanding awareness of our powerhouse content catalogue as well as bringing fresh programming to new audiences.”

Tubi features more than 35,000 movies and television series from over 250 content partners, all of which are available to stream for free, with ads. The platform was acquired by Fox in 2020.