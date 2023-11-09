AVoD channel HappyKids picks up more than 80 hours of Wiggles content

Future Today-owned AVoD service HappyKids has picked up more than 80 hours of content from Australian children’s musical group The Wiggles.

Under the deal, the HappyKids Channel will carry at least 80 hours of The Wiggles’ original TV series, which aired between 1998 and 2012, in addition to two seasons of new content from the band’s latest series Ready, Steady, Wiggle.

Future Today, which operates AVoD channels including Fawesome, HappyKids and iFood.tv, said it is also creating and distributing a Wiggles-branded app that will house both the library content and the newer episodes.

The Wiggles has sold more than 30 million albums and DVDs and eight million books globally, in addition to garnering more than two billion music streams and three billion views on YouTube, according to data provided by Future Today.