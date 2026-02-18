Autentic unveils over 40 hours of new docs covering travel, wildlife and science

German producer and distributor Autentic has unveiled 40-plus hours of new content ahead of the London TV Screenings, including two-part nature and wildlife series The Archipelago (Boréales) which journeys across five tropical islands, each shaped by distinct geological forces.

The Munich-based company will also introduce buyers to a trio of wildlife projects from Terra Mater Studios: The Mighty Colorado, Mallorca – Beyond the Beaches and Ice Nomads.

Other projects on the its slate include The Apple Story – Selling the Revolution (Spiegel TV), which marks 50 years of tech giant Apple and explores its cultural and societal impact; Surviving Auschwitz – The Seven Lives of Dany Dattel (Gruppe 5, Gemini Film & Library, Wiesefilm), which follows a Holocaust survivor shortly before his death; and Ancient Pompeii – The Secrets of Villa Oplontis (Go Button Media with Autentic).

On the science and technology front, Autentic is shopping Milestones of the Solar System (Go Button Media), Home from Space (Spiegel TV), which explores the human story behind the International Space Station; the new season of engineering series Heavy Lift (Millstream Films and Media); Ports of the World (Maximus Film); and Without Limits (Autentic), examining the science of peak human performance.

Other titles set to be showcased in London include Matterhorn: The Deadly Peak (NZZ), which follows rescue teams on one of the world’s most iconic mountains; and The Monumental Trans-Iranian Railway (Millstream Films and Media), tracing the history and present-day significance of one of the 20th century’s greatest engineering achievements.