Autentic acquires 20-plus hours from French factual prodco Boréales’ catalogue

German documentary distributor Autentic has acquired over 20 hours of factual programming from French prodco Boréales.

The deal comes after Autentic came on board Boréales’ latest blue-chip doc The Archipelago as a co-financing partner.

Currently in production and set for delivery this summer, the natural history doc explores tropical island ecosystems around the globe and reveals how geology has shaped the remarkable biodiversity of these isolated worlds.

Under the agreement, Autentic will distribute a slate of blue-chip wildlife, history and science programming. The slate includes natural history series The Sanctuary and Wild France; Man’s Best Friend, about humans’ special connection with dogs; and First Man, which tells the saga of the origins of mankind.