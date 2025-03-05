Australia’s WTFN relaunches content creator representation arm as Radar Talent

Australian distributor and indie producer WTFN has relaunched its talent management agency arm, Empire Talent, and rebranded it as Radar Talent.

The division was originally launched to look after WTFN’s in-house television production talent but now has a much wider scope as a fully fledged talent and representation agency across all platforms.

Radar Talent will sit under WTFN’s digital business, Radar, and focus on representation of Australian and international content creators.

WTFN chief commercial officer Derek Dyson said WTFN now provides a global one-stop shop for creator talent to build and commercialise their brands.

“Our team at Radar is all about making digital channels as big and commercially successful as they can possibly be. We’re bringing in significant revenue per year for our creator talent just in digital advertising income. Add in the fact that we have experienced sales teams who are looking to marry big brands with these channels, plus an e-commerce division, and it’s a compelling proposition,” Dyson said.

At launch, Radar Talent will feature a roster of local and international talent including WWE’s Maven Huffman and Scottish-born Dr Michael Mrozinski, a TikToker known for debunking wellness myths.

Kristin Mahar, Radar Talent’s lead agent, said: “We want to work with genuine experts in their field, like Dr Michael, people who can bring their knowledge and credibility, as well as new audiences and fresh content. Now, working even more closely with our colleagues at Radar, we can shape these experts’ careers, help grow their digital presence and, significantly, make sure everything is effectively monetised.”