Seven Network in Australia set to cross BBC Studios, STV’s Bridge of Lies

Australian commercial broadcaster Seven Network has acquired BBC quizshow Bridge of Lies.

Bridge of Lies sees teams of contestants compete for cash by crossing a bridge made up of stepping stones across the studio floor. Each stepping stone has a different option, and the players must try to get from A to B by stepping on the truths and avoiding the lies, or risk falling off the bridge and out of the game.

Produced by STV Studios in Glasgow, the format premiered on the BBC in the UK in 2022 and was recently commissioned for a fifth season. It is distributed globally by BBC Studios and STV Studios.

Seven Network has acquired all four seasons of the existing UK series and all three seasons of the celebrity version. The shows are also available on its streaming platform 7plus.