Australia’s SBS unveils local commissions and extended global deals at upfront

Australia’s multi-cultural public broadcaster SBS is investing further in local content with two new original drama series and a raft of factual commissions, in addition to securing new multi-year agreements with global content partners.

In drama, the network has commissioned two fresh series: Swift Street, from Byron Bay-based Magpie Pictures; and Four Years, from Easy Tiger Productions (Colin From Accounts, The Twelve).

Four Years is an intimate look at a marriage that is challenged by distance between India and Australia and will be filmed in regional New South Wales and Mumbai, while Swift Street is set in suburban Melbourne and stars Cliff Curtis (Avatar) and Tanzyn Crawford (Tiny Beautiful Things) playing an unlikely criminal father-daughter duo. Both series will be distributed by Fifth Season.

In formats, SBS had success in 2023 with its investment in survivalist reality competition series Alone Australia, which outperformed many rival TV franchises in the local market. Alone Australia will return for a second season in 2024 and switch locations to New Zealand.

Another local format, Great Australian Walks, has also been renewed for a second season while long-running Who Do You Think You Are? is also returning.

In factual, three-parter The Hospital: In the Deep End will feature TV personalities Melissa Leong, Costa Georgiadis and Samuel Johnson exploring the challenges facing the Australian public health system.

Meanwhile, comedian Shaun Micallef travels with some of Australia’s leading comedians to explore their cultural roots in Shaun Micallef’s Origin Odyssey.

SBS has also commissioned Ray Martin: The Last Goodbye from BBC Studios’ Australian production arm. Martin, a veteran of the Australian broadcasting sector as a journalist, hosts the three-part series which sees him plan his own demise and funeral, delving into how Australians choose to say goodbye to their dead. BBC Studios will distribute the series internationally.

This is the second original series from BBC Studios Productions Australia for SBS following the earlier commission of observation documentary format The Matchmakers, which will also air in 2024 and follows three matchmakers from different cultures, helping them to navigate the dating process.

On the international commission side, the network has “refined a multi-year deal” with France’s StudioCanal and is extending its relationship with the US’s A+E International, which brought the network the Alone format.

In 2024, SBS will screen the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale and the second season of Rogue Heroes. The network has also acquired major international series Paris Has Fallen, mystery thriller Sherlock & Daughter and historical thriller The Doll Factory.

SBS will also remain the home of the FIFA World Cup, confirming that it has secured the exclusive rights to the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be held in June and July of 2026.

Speaking to C21 Media, SBS director of television Kathryn Fink said: “SBS has a really clear north star, which helps us in our content-making decisions, particularly around our commissions. And we’re focused on bringing back the best of our shows for the new year.

“We have a really strong pipeline of international content and I think that sets us apart, as well as domestically, where we really lean into distinctive content that represents really diverse authentic voices.”

She added that the network was very focused on the way it distributes content. Free streaming platform SBS On Demand currently has 15,000 hours of content with 4,000 new hours coming in 2024.

“We try to speak to all Australians and that’s all free as a premium AVoD service. It’s really distinctive in the marketplace,” Fink said.