Australia’s SBS set to expand production operation with new hub using $3.8m federal funding

SBS has occupied a studio facility in Sydney for 50 years

Australian multi-cultural public broadcaster SBS is poised to expand its production operations with a new hub and talent incubator planned outside Sydney.

SBS’s studio and HQ have been housed in northern metropolitan Sydney since launching 50 years ago. After receiving A$5.9m (US$3.8m) in federal government funding late last year to explore expansion opportunities, the network has issued a request for expressions of interest (EOI) from developers.

It is proposed that the new hub will enable the broadcaster to deliver over 360 hours per year of new first-run Australian screen content and 1,440 hours per year of original audio and podcast content.

The new Western Sydney premises, which will be a satellite to the existing HQ, will support a best-in-class television, digital and audio production facility. The production hub is being earmarked to be the development zone for more distinctive SBS programmes, including news and current affairs, First Nations stories, multilingual audio services and screen content. It also aims to provide the local area with improved access to SBS jobs and education pathways.

SBS expects to confirm a preferred location for the new hub in late 2025.

SBS managing director James Taylor said: “This is a rare and valuable opportunity to establish a lasting physical presence for SBS in Western Sydney. It will strengthen our long-standing and already deep connections with local communities, support the development of new First Nations, multilingual and community-led content and partnerships, and enable us to share even more compelling stories with our diverse audiences across Australia.”

Following the conclusion of the EOI and evaluation process, short-listed respondents will be invited to present proposals.

Natalie Apostolou 08-05-2025 ©C21Media
