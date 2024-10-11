Australia’s SBS elevates Netflix alum Nakul Legha to head of scripted content

Australian public broadcaster SBS has promoted commissioning editor Nakul Legha to head of scripted, to oversee the network’s flagship commissioned scripted series, shortform content and digital originals.

Legha joined SBS in January and has played a key role in the production and development of shows such as romantic drama Four Years Later.

Prior to that he worked at Netflix for three years as creative executive, acquisitions and originals. There he helped develop the streamer’s content strategy in Australia and New Zealand, as well as overseeing content such as Boy Swallows Universe, Wellmania and Surviving Summer.

At Netflix, Legha also led local film and TV programming and acquisitions, including co-commissioning children’s series Eddie’s Lil’ Homies with NITV.

He previously served as business and legal affairs lead at ABC where he negotiated commissioning, acquisition and talent deals.

Legha said: “The stories and faces on SBS were my connection to Australian culture and community as a newly arrived immigrant. I’m thrilled to be able to return the favour and deliver shows that delight, surprise and resonate with audiences here and across the world.”

John Godfrey, head of commissioning at SBS, said: “We’re thrilled to have Nakul leading SBS scripted, in recognition of his exceptional talents and genuine passion for Australian stories. We’re excited to see him continue to evolve our scripted slate and create stories that celebrate and connect with all Australians.”