Australia’s Post Lounge partners global post-production outfit Company 3, plans new studio

Australian independent post-production company The Post Lounge (TPL) Group has cemented a strategic global partnership with Company 3 and grown its local facilities footprint as it prepares for further expansion.

TPL and its sister production company Orange Entertainment have linked up with global post-production firm Company 3 (The White Lotus season three), in a move that will see the companies work in tandem on international projects coming into Australia.

TPL, led by CEO Kurt Royan, said the partnership is designed to service the increasing number of global productions choosing Australia as a production hub.

The development of their pre-existing relationship comes at a time where the local industry grapples with the collapse of heritage post-production studio Cutting Edge, which covered the lion’s share of local and inbound post work.

To support growing demand on the east coast of Australia, TPL has invested in a new studio location on the Gold Coast, which will be announced in August as part of Screen Queensland’s Capital Grant funding initiative. The new site joins TPL’s existing national infrastructure, which includes Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

As part of a long-term strategy to support full-service post-production, TPL has also expanded its sound capabilities nationally, with Dolby Atmos sound suites now in operation in Brisbane and Sydney, led by sound designer Stuart Morton.

Recent completed deliveries from TPL include Mix Tape for Foxtel/Binge and Aquarius Films, Thou Shalt Not Steal for Stan and Ludo Studio, Eden for Imagine Entertainment and Top Gear Australia for Paramount+ and BBC Studios.

The company has also expanded its team with Matt Bennett appointed as senior editor and creative supervisor and Brock Smith promoted to the newly created role of creative integration lead, providing integrated solutions for TPL’s global productions.