Australia’s Northern Pictures adds Polly Rowe to team in scripted development role

Northern Pictures has appointed Polly Rowe to the newly created role of head of scripted development as the Australian production company expands its scripted slate.

Rowe will oversee the development and commissioning of scripted content, driving Northern Pictures’ delivery of diverse storytelling.

Rowe brings experience in content development across television and theatre, most recently working with Goalpost Pictures as a development producer. Among her projects there was Top End Bub for Amazon and Black Snow season two for Stan.

Prior to moving into television, Rowe spent 15 years as the literary manager at Sydney Theatre Company (STC), commissioning and developing more than 45 new Australian plays.

“I’m excited to join Northern Pictures, which is renowned for its distinctive creative vision. I’m impressed by the talent in the team and their inventive ways of creating. Their brilliant strategic and innovative thinking is evident on screen,” said Rowe.

Northern Pictures is leveraging recent global successes including the winning of seven Primetime Emmys for reality series Love on the Spectrum and the commissioning of a new season of comedy Austin for the ABC, a show that has also been picked up by the BBC.

Matt Vitins, Northern Pictures’ MD, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Polly to Northern Pictures. She brings a clear creative sensibility, a genuine love for writing and writers, and deep relationships with some of Australia’s most exciting screenwriting talent.”