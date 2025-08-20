Australia’s NITV appoints former journalist Dan Bourchier to general manager

Australian indigenous television network NITV has appointed former broadcast journalist Dan Bourchier to the role of general manager.

Bourchier joins the broadcaster with over 25 years of media experience, most recently as a presenter and journalist at the ABC, and previously with Sky News and NITV.

His appointment comes after the executive restructure at the public broadcaster earlier in the year, which saw the promotion of Tanya Denning-Orman to the newly created role of First Nations director across the SBS network. Bourchier will begin in his new role on 29 September.

As the new general manager, Bourchier will drive strategy across audience and community impact for NITV, working closely with NITV’s senior leadership team and across the SBS network. He will also oversee broadcast and digital strategy and lead day-to-day operations across its portfolio, as well as contribute through select on-air appearances and public outreach.

“This feels like coming home. NITV gave me my start in television back in 2010 as a political reporter, and returning now as general manager is a privilege. NITV has always been an incubator of talented journalists and storytellers and is today investing more than ever in original First Nations programming, working with the First Nations media sector across the country,” said Bourchier.

As an indigenous community leader, originally from Warumungu Country, in the Northern Territory, Bourchier has styled his media career around highlighting First Nations storytelling and reporting nationally on indigenous affairs. He served as chair of the ABC’s Bonner Committee, the broadcaster’s primary First Nations advisory body, and has held leadership roles including chair of BlakDance, council member of the University of Canberra Council, and non-executive director of Outback Stores.

SBS director of television Kathryn Fink said: “We’re delighted to welcome Dan back. His incredible experience and commitment to First Nations storytelling will be instrumental as he leads NITV’s talented team.

“NITV has never been stronger, with primetime audiences growing in a declining linear market, thriving digital platforms, a rich pipeline of First Nations content, and growing commercial revenue. Dan’s leadership will build on this momentum and take NITV to the next level, while ensuring its influence continues to be felt across the media landscape, elevating First Nations stories.”