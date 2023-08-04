Australia’s Nine to extinguish Hot Seat in 2024 after Millionaire’s 25-year run

Australia’s Nine has called time on long-running quiz show format Millionaire Hot Seat, an adapted version of global format Who Wants to be a Millionaire?.

Millionaire, which is approaching its 25th anniversary on the commercial network, is hosted by former Nine chief executive and media personality Eddie McGuire.

It first launched in 1999 as the Sony-licensed format Who Wants to be a Millionaire?. The Millionaire Hot Seat adaptation was launched in 2009 and recently celebrated its 2,500th episode.

Nine director of television, Michael Healy, said: “Long-term fan favourite Millionaire Hot Seat and its predecessor Who Wants to be a Millionaire? have been fundamental pillars in our Channel 9 schedule for 24 years and will continue to be through 2023. For 2024 there will be a change, but for this year we look forward to bringing more triumphant stories to those who love the show and who play along with Eddie.”

The network indicated that it would be continuing to partner with McGuire, who is also a television producer, on other ventures.

Sony Pictures Television currently owns and licenses the show’s format, while Disney–ABC Domestic Television, the Walt Disney Company’s in-home sales and content distribution firm, controls the US version independently of Sony.