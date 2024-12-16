Please wait...
Australia’s multi-cultural broadcaster SBS appoints Nicholas Pappas to board

Australia’s multi-cultural broadcaster SBS has appointed Dr Nicholas Pappas as a non-executive director of the SBS Board. Pappas fills the position left vacant in October by the departure of Peeyush Gupta, who concluded a second term on the board.

Nicholas Pappas

Pappas is a lawyer and serves on a raft of sporting, business and cultural boards including, chair of the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Bank of Sydney, as president of The Hellenic Initiative Australia, and as a non-executive director of the Steve Waugh Foundation.

Pappas joins the current SBS board which consists of chair George Savvides, deputy chair Christine Zeitz, and non-executive directors Vic Alhadeff, Aaron Fa’Aoso, Andrew Lu, Katrina Rathie, Cassandra Wilkinson, and SBS managing director, James Taylor.

