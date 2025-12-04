Australia’s drama production spending hits $1.7bn but local investment falters

Australia’s annual drama production spending has increased 43% in the past year to a record A$2.7bn (US$1.79bn) – a rise bolstered by a rise in international production at the cost of reduced local output.

Funding agency Screen Australia’s annual Drama Report revealed that high-budget features and SVoD production drove the activity, while A$678m of the increase came from international productions. Spending by international TV and VoD players quadrupled since the previous year to A$458m.

Screen Australia suggested the sharp rise in international activity was driven primarily by the Location Offset incentive increasing to 30% from July 2023, attracting inbound production.

Of the 174 film and television titles that entered production in 2024/25, only 71 were Australian, worth a total of A$1.1bn – a 14% increase in expenditure from 2023/24. However, Australian titles accounted for just 40% of overall expenditure in 2024/25, a drop from 50% last year when the number of local productions stood at 89.

In line with recent trends, local children’s content fared the worst with a 41% drop in expenditure to A$34m and the number of titles falling from seven to five.

Screen Australia CEO Deirdre Brennan said: “The numbers reflect a complex story of production value and content volume. While there is moderate growth in local drama expenditure, fewer TV titles entered production across free-to-air, subscription VoD and children’s content, showing ongoing shifts in commissioning behaviour. This presents an industry challenge, but also an opportunity to seek out new areas of collaboration and innovative production to ensure we continue to elevate Australian storytelling.”

The screen production sector countered that while topline production spending appears strong, the underlying trends suggest the Australian sector is now dependent on international activity, producing fewer local stories and operating under intensifying cost pressures.

“Record expenditure alongside falling local output creates a false sense of stability,” said SPA chief Matthew Deaner said. “If Australia is serious about maintaining a sovereign, resilient screen industry, public policy must look beyond headline spending and address volume, ownership and long-term value for Australian producers.”

SPA also raised that issue of IP rights and the limitations of the report, which omits details of IP ownership and long-term rights retention.

“Expenditure does not equal resilience. If Australian producers are not retaining meaningful rights in the stories they create, then this level of production activity does not translate into long-term business sustainability, reinvestment or cultural sovereignty,” he said.