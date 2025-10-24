Australia’s Cheeky Little takes Kangaroo Beach to YouTube, eyes US push

Australian producer Cheeky Little will launch its animated series Kangaroo Beach on YouTube, targeting various global territories with a strong US push.

The series, now in its third season, was originally commissioned by Australia’s ABC and has been sold internationally to broadcasters such as Nickelodeon in the UK via distributor ACTF.

The series educates kids on water safety and was launched in 2020 on ABC and ABC iview. Its arrival on YouTube marks the studio’s first major foray on the platform. Under the digital strategy, full episodes of Kangaroo Beach will be made available on YouTube in selected territories.

“This marks the beginning of a bold new chapter for our beloved Kangaroo Beach. By delivering our full episodes directly to audiences on YouTube, we’re making our content more accessible than ever and embracing the power of digital platforms to expand our global reach to bring great storytelling to the family market,” explained Cheeky Little’s senior VP content strategy, Celine Goetz.

The pivot to a more digitally focused distribution is part of the studio’s aim to build stronger, more direct relationships with audiences outside of Australia and in tandem with traditional broadcast platforms.

“YouTube gives us the opportunity to reach kids and families around the world in a whole new way. We’re especially excited to connect with audiences in the US, a key priority for this release,” she added.

Cheeky Little recently secured US distribution of another key animation production, Vegesaurs on PBS. Vegesaurs is produced by Australian studio Cheeky Little in association with Aussie pubcaster the ABC, France Télévisions and Studio 100 International – which also manages global distribution.

The first two seasons of Kangaroo Beach were produced in New South Wales with the third moving production to Perth in collaboration with Siamese and Screenwest.

Season three has been produced across both states, with some key cast being played by Western Australian voices and a new location inspired by the Western Australia landscape.