Australia’s Brouhaha, Picking Scabs join NZ Film Commission’s placement scheme

Australia’s Brouhaha Entertainment, Kismet Distribution and Picking Scabs have joined the New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC)’s international placement programme, offering emerging and mid-career Kiwi writers, directors and producers the opportunity to work globally.

Brouhaha and its sister company Kismet have given emerging producer Hope Papali’I, an admirer of Brouhaha founder Troy Lum’s work, a three-month placement in Sydney. “Troy’s producing, executive producing and distribution work is so extensive and impactful,” she said.

Lum added: “One of our aims here is to get closer to the grassroots of the NZ film community. Hope is a great candidate, already displaying her strong potential. We can’t wait to be part of her journey.”

Meanwhile, Picking Scabs, a co-venture between See-Saw Films and Aussie showrunner Samantha Strauss, is offering a six-month placement in Sydney.

The posting includes frontline production and development work across a diverse slate of TV and film projects and collaboration with See-Saw Films’ head of film and TV Liz Watts and Picking Scabs exec producer Shay Spencer.

The International Placement Initiative, launched in May, has already secured placements with Protagonist Pictures (UK), StudioCanal (NZ), Good Chaos (UK), Keeper Pictures (Ireland) and Misfits Entertianment.

NZFC chief Annie Murray said in her year-end address to the industry that despite the global downturn in international production, which has “tested” the agency, its “core strategy is unwavering. That is our commitment to creative and commercial excellence, authentic storytelling, and industry collaboration.”

She said the NZFC launched its Global Trade Mission early in the year in response to market challenges, targeting key markets including the US, India, UK, Ireland and France. “At home, we’ve doubled down on project and career development, creating new pathways and offshore opportunities for our filmmakers.”