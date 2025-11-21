Australia’s ABC unveils drama based on real-life welfare fraud political scandal

Australian pubcaster the ABC is launching a four-part drama series based on a real-life political scandal in which hundreds of thousands of Australians were forced to pay a total of more than a billion dollars for debts they didn’t owe.

Produced by ITV Studios-owned Lingo Pictures (After the Party), Shakedown tells the true story of how a group of ordinary Australians risked it all to expose an unlawful automated debt-recovery system that falsely accused half-a-million people of welfare fraud between 2015 and 2019.

Written by Blake Ayshford, Magda Wozniak and Sophie Miller, and directed by Jennifer Leacey, filming is set to commence in 2026. Linda Micsko is producing, with Brett Sleigh and Rachel Okine exec producing for the ABC.

Screen Australia and Screen NSW are providing funding support, and ITV Studios is distributing the series internationally.

Okine, head of scripted at the ABC, said: “This series will expose the human face behind the scandal that broke trust with our government systems, going beyond the Royal Commission findings into the individual impact and the bravery of those who fought to expose it.

“This is a significant story from our very recent past that needs to be told, and the team behind this are one of the most experienced in the country. We will go beyond the statistics to explore those whose fight for compassion and humanity ultimately triumphed over a faceless system.”