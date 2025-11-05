Australia’s ABC reboots competitive travel series Race Around the World

Australia’s ABC has rebooted a format classic from the 1990s, launching a new version of competitive travel show Race Around the World.

Originally produced by ABC TV in 1997, the new iteration will be produced by Endemol Shine Australia and will build on the legacy of the genre defying 90s show which merged filmmaking with travel as a competitive feat.

The 1990’s series was adapted from the Canadian television series La Course Destination Mode, which ran in Canada from 1988-1999 and was pitched to the ABC with an Australian spin by documentary maker Michael Rubbo.

The ABC has revealed that the revival series “is set to deliver fresh perspectives, discover new creative talent and reaffirm the ABC’s commitment to original Australian content.”

The revamped Race Around the World will seek emerging filmmakers, content creators and storytellers from across Australia that will be challenged with producing a film every 10 days for 100 days across 10 different countries.

A callout for competitors has been launched with shooting commencing between April and August 2026 and lasting for 100 days. Race Around the World will premiere on ABC TV and ABC iview in 2026.

Endemol Shine Australia CEO Peter Newman, said that the original series had “struck a deep chord with viewers, is still talked about to this day and unearthed some amazing Australian screen talent.” That 1990s talent pool included, Ronde Media (Bondi Rescue, Territory, Billion Dollar Playground) founder Ben Davies who was an original contestant alongside John Saffran who has become a television host, documentarian and producer.

“We strongly feel this brilliant format will inspire audiences across Australia and a new wave of talent who are lucky enough to be selected to take part,” Newman said.