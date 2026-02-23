Australia’s ABC orders Princess Pictures comedy and Moving Floor crime thriller

Australian public broadcaster the ABC has commissioned two new original series, drama Fortitude Valley from Moving Floor Entertainment and a comedy from Princess Pictures called Separated at Birth.

Six-part crime thriller Fortitude Valley, set and filmed in Queensland, was co-created by lead actor Hunter Page-Lochard (Reckless, The Newsreader) and also stars Kat Stewart (Offspring, Black Snow). The series explores underground crime syndicates, family secrets, corruption and power plays in the Queensland capital of Brisbane.

Moving Floor Entertainment co-founders Leigh McGrath and Stephen M Irwin, both seasoned showrunners and producers, have worked across productions including Secrets & Lies, Harrow, Tidelands, Australia Day and Five Bedrooms.

Fortitude Valley has attracted funding from Screen Australia, Screen Queensland and the ABC, and international sales are being handled by DCD Rights. The series is slated to screen on ABC TV and ABC iview in 2027.

The series was co-written by Irwin, McGrath and Page-Lochard, directed by Sian Davies and produced by Andy Walker and coproduced by Ross Allsop. The executive producers include Irwin, McGrath, Greg Sitch and Page-Lochard, as well as Brett Sleigh and Okine for ABC.

Meanwhile, ABC’s comedy slate has been bolstered with original six-part series Separated at Birth. The show was created and written by Nazeem Hussain who also stars, alongside fellow comedian Urzila Carlson.

Produced by Princess Pictures, the series centres on the life of paramedic Sameer (Hussain), whose world is plunged into chaos when his wife asks for a divorce as she gives birth to their first child. Delving into modern family dysfunction, the series navigates co-parenting and reinvention.

Filming of the series has begun in Melbourne, supported by investment from VicScreen, Screen Australia and the ABC, with global distribution handled by ABC Commercial.

Separated at Birth will debut on ABC TV and ABC iview later this year.