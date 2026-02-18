Australia’s ABC greenlights third season of Northern Pictures’ comedy Austin

Australia’s ABC has greenlit a third season of comedy series Austin, a coproduction between Northern Pictures, Lincoln Pictures and new production partner Hardy White Pictures.

The six-episode third season is being filmed in South Australia, a shift from its original location of Canberra and has attracted funding from the South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) as part of the SAFC ABC Pipeline initiative, with local producers Hardy White Pictures attached.

Launched in 2023, the initiative was designed to support South Australian production companies and IP with an investment of A$5.2 million (US$3.4m) over three years.

Other ABC commissioned shows under the initiative include Beep and Mort from Windmill Pictures, Easy Tiger coproduction Treasure & Dirt and Closer Productions’ factual series Eat the Invaders.

Season three will now be coproduced by Michelle Hardy, with episodes directed by Erin White. The production is forecast to bring A$3m (US$2.1m) to the state and is employing 13 South Australian heads of department, 79 crew, and 180 extras.

The series which is also supported by ITV Studios, is filming across the UK and Australia, with lead actor Michael Theo returning as Austin in addition to the ensemble cast of Ben Miller (Bridgerton, Death in Paradise), Sally Phillips (Veep, Bridget Jones’s Diary) Gia Carides (Big Little Lies) and Roy Billing (Jack Irish).

Austin season three will air on ABC TV and ABC iview in 2026. The first two seasons of Austin have secured deals in Canada with CBC for streaming rights and in the UK is broadcast on the BBC.

The series has also attracted production investment from the ABC and Screen Australia and is produced in association with and distributed by ITV Studios.