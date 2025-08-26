Australia’s ABC acquires UK young-adult dramedy Crongton from New Pictures

Australian public broadcaster the ABC has acquired young-adult comedy-drama series Crongton, produced by the UK’s New Pictures.

Distributed globally by New Pictures’ sister company All3Media International, the show will screen on the ABC’s Family channel and catch-up service ABC iview from an unspecified date.

The 10×25’ series premiered earlier this year on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer and was adapted by comedian Archie Maddocks from a series of UK novels by Alex Wheatle.

Crongton delves into the lives of a group of young people living in a multicultural community in a fictional urban housing estate, as they navigate social politics, peer pressure and identity.

Wheatle drew heavily from his own experience growing up in London, having been born to Jamaican parents and placed in foster care and a residential children’s home in the 1970s. The author died in March at the age of 62.