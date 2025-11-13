Australian watchdog ACCC greenlights Southern Cross, Seven West merger

Competition watchdog the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has approved the proposed merger between local media giants Southern Cross Media and Seven West Media, although some hurdles remain.

ACCC’s review examined how closely Seven and Southern Cross compete across different markets, including advertising, the supply of content to consumers and acquisitions from Australian producers, and if the move would lessen competition. The merger was announced in September.

“The ACCC’s investigation found that Southern Cross and Seven are not close competitors for content. Southern Cross is primarily focused on radio and audio entertainment while Seven is focused on print news and general TV,” said ACCC deputy chair Mick Keogh.

It found that the two companies attract different advertisers and are not close competitors for the supply of ad opportunities in the regions where they operate.

“Ultimately, we found that the acquisition would be unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any market,” Keogh said.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to additional conditions, including approval by Seven West shareholders and the Australian Communications and Media Authority.

Under the proposed integration plan, Seven West CEO and MD Jeff Howard would take the same roles at the combined group, with Southern Cross CEO John Kelly becoming group managing director for audio.

Kerry Stokes, chair of the board at Seven West, has said he will step down in February 2026, with the position to be handed to Heith Mackay-Cruise.