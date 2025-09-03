Please wait...
Please wait...
×
This premium content is only accessible with the correct C21 subscription.

If you already have a subscription, click here to sign in.

If you do not have a current subscription, click here to view our various subscription options.

You will then have instant access to this content, and lots more besides.

TRENDING STORIES

Fox Entertainment Global hires Fifth Season’s Liz Tang as VP of UK content and acquisitions
US, UK 'falling behind' South Korea, Japan and Turkey in global content race
Global streamer scripted commissions drop by almost a quarter in H1 2025
The Floor hits 25-territory milestone with ITV commission in the UK
Former Little Dot Studios execs Caitlin Meek-O'Connor, Mark MacDonald launch consultancy

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE