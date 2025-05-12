Australian gov’t names new communications minister as Tony Burke retains arts portfolio

The newly re-elected Australian Labor government has reshuffled ministerial portfolios, resulting in a change of guard in the communications department.

Anika Wells has been appointed as the country’s new communications minister, although incumbent arts minister Tony Burke has retained his portfolio.

The Australia screen sector is currently governed by both the communications and arts ministries. Historically, these portfolios have been under one minister but are routinely separated and re-aligned under changing administrations.

The re-appointment of Burke as arts minister has been largely welcomed by the screen and arts sector, which will require continuity to face the possible imposition of US tariffs and the ongoing issues around domestic quotas and terms of trade with streamers.

However, the change of leadership in communications could create uncertainty, with incomer Wells, formerly the aged care minister, being largely new to the screen, broadcasting and infrastructure sector, although she retains the sports portfolio.

Wells replaces former communications minister Michelle Rowland, who had held the portfolio since June 2022 and has been now been appointed as attorney general.

“There is important work ahead to ensure the sustainability of Australia’s commercial television sector,” said Bridget Fair, head of commercial broadcaster lobby group Free TV Australia.

In welcoming the new minister, Fair said that Wells’ combined oversight of sport and communications “presents a unique opportunity to strengthen these vital services, which millions of Australians rely on every day, free of charge.”

Fair said the key areas on which the lobby group is seeking to work with Wells include the removal of commercial broadcasting tax, regulating digital platforms, strengthening anti-siphoning laws and supporting the viability of regional and remote broadcasting services.

“We look forward to working closely with minister Wells on shared priorities, ensuring that free, universally available Australian television continues to serve the public interest in a rapidly changing media landscape,” said Fair.