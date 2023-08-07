Australian FTA networks lobby government for greater local content visibility

Australia’s free-to-air (FTA) networks are lobbying the government to introduce UK-style media reform that will give them the same ‘discoverability’ on smart TVs and devices that is currently enjoyed by global streamers like Netflix and Prime Video.

The new Labor government made an election commitment to legislate a new ‘prominence framework’ to ensure free local TV services are easy for Australians to find.

Executives from the ABC, SBS, Seven, Nine and Ten are all behind the lobby to ensure Australian content is being pushed by TV manufacturers.

Greg Hywood, chair of FTA network advocacy group Free TV, said: “Australians are finding it increasingly hard to find free local services on modern TV sets. TV manufacturers are seeking to profit by selling exclusive access to the key positions on the home screens and on remote controls. This means global subscription services like Netflix and Amazon are given preference on home screens and remotes, while local TV services are forced to pay to even be available on TVs.”

The lobby suggests a solution styled on proposed legislation contained in the UK’s Draft Media Bill, tabled in March, where new rules will be created that require that TV manufacturers to include access to all TV channels provided by free local networks and install all local TV apps in the first positions on home screens.

Additionally, the broadcasters are calling for the free local TV content to be displayed as the first choice in search results and recommendations.

SBS MD James Taylor said: “Together with our colleagues from the ABC, Seven, Nine and Ten, we are urging policymakers and industry stakeholders to work together to ensure Australians can easily find and enjoy the content that tells Australian stories and strengthens our sense of community. Other countries have already taken significant steps to ensure the visibility and accessibility of their local TV service and we urge the government to deliver on its commitment to do the same.”