Australia follows US, Canada, UK, NZ in banning TikTok from government devices

Australia has joined the US, Canada, the UK and New Zealand in banning the Chinese-owned app TikTok from government devices.

Australian Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said on Tuesday that the ban from federal government devices would come into effect “as soon as practicable.” Exemptions will only be granted on a case-by-case basis and with appropriate security mitigations in place, he added.

It is as yet unclear how this will affect content creation and TV show apps for Australia’s government-owned broadcasters the ABC and SBS. Screen Australia and the state screen agencies would also be covered under the ban. All agencies fund TikTok content and development under various digital funding opportunities. Screen Australia told C21 that it was too early to comment on the matter.

Last year Screen Australia announced US$2m production funding for nine online projects, four of which were supported specifically for TikTok creation. In 2021/22 Screen Australia provided over US$8m funding to online creators, and has supplied over US$20m over the past four years.

TikTok Australia and New Zealand general manager Lee Hunter said the decision was driven by politics, not by fact.

“We are also disappointed that TikTok, and the millions of Australians who use it, were left to learn of this decision through the media, despite our repeated offers to engage with government constructively about this policy,” Hunter said in a statement.

In late March the BBC advised staff to delete TikTok from corporate phones due to privacy and security fears but added that it would continue to use the platform for editorial and marketing purposes.

TikTok government bans have also been issued in India and Belgium and those working for the European Commission.