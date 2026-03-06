Aussie pubcaster SBS names Nick Pappas as chair to replace George Savvides

Nick Pappas, board director at Australian multicultural public broadcaster SBS, has been appointed chair after a lengthy selection process.

Pappas, a lawyer and chair of the South Sydney Rabbitohs rugby league club, was formally appointed on March 5 and replaces George Savvides, who retired last year.

SBS board deputy chair Christine Zeitz has held the role on an interim basis since last July, during the recruitment process.

The pubcaster is yet to appoint a new managing director following the departure last August of James Taylor. Interim MD Jane Palfreyman, who is also SBS’s chief marketing and commercial officer, is in the running for the job.

Pappas has served on the SBS board as a non-executive director since December 2024 and has also been acting deputy chair. He is deeply involved in sport and the Greek-Australian community as president emeritus of the Hellenic Initiative Australia, board member of Melbourne’s Hellenic Museum and the Steve Waugh Foundation.

Alongside Pappas, the SBS board of directors now comprises Zeitz, who remains deputy chair, and non-executive directors Vic Alhadeff, Aaron Fa’Aoso, Andrew Lu AM, Katrina Rathie, Cassandra Wilkinson and Palfreyman, as acting MD.