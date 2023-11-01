Aussie indie White Spark Pictures rolls out sister VR tech company Surround Sync

Australian factual prodco White Spark Pictures (WSP) has launched new virtual reality (VR) technology company Surround Sync.

Headed up by MD and chief commercial officer Ben Ellard, Surround Sync will deliver its patent-pending technology to cinemas and other venues around the world, as well as distribute VR content from WSP and third-party labels.

Surround Sync claims its product offers shared immersive experiences at scale, by simultaneously synchronising cinema screens and surround sound with hundreds of VR headsets.

Perth-based indie label WSP has previously produced two 360-degree VR documentary films, The Antarctica Experience and Beyond the Milky Way, for museums in Australia and overseas.

The development of Surround Sync was supported by Screen Australia’s Enterprise Business and Ideas fund.

Ellard said: “We predict that Surround Sync will now also act as a catalyst for creators – everyone from big studios to independents – to ramp up their investment in producing scripted and unscripted VR films.”

Briege Whitehead, Surround Sync’s CEO and WSP’s founder and creative director, said: “Surround Sync technology is a vital enabler and marrying it with exciting new content and fabulous cinema venues will prove a major step-change for an entertainment industry always looking for the next big thing and truly remarkable audience experiences.”