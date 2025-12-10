Aussie funding agency Screen NSW’s head Kyas Hepworth to exit

Kyas Hepworth is stepping down as head of Australian state funding agency Screen NSW after three years in the role.

Hepworth’s sudden departure was announced in the agency’s newsletter, which said she would be “leaving to pursue other opportunities in 2026.”

A successor was not named but the agency did disclose a new position of executive director, screen development has been created to strengthen its management team.

Last month, the Australian government also appointed a committee to advise the New South Wales screen sector and create new production opportunities.

The new position is expected to be filled early next year and Karla Lampe, executive director, trade and international at Investment NSW, will fill the role in the interim.

The role will provide strategic oversight and delivery of Screen NSW development priorities, in addition to aligning government investment strategies, infrastructure development and programme delivery.

The change of guard at one of the largest screen agencies in Australia comes at a time of increasing competitive pressure, between states and internationally, to secure and attract production and funding and support local productions.

Screen Australia’s annual Drama Report released last week revealed that the state of Queensland had ended NSW’s three-year reign as the country’s leading screen production location by expenditure.

Spending in Queensland was A$925m (US$615.28m), accounting for 34% of the Australian total, up from 16% last year, while NSW’s stood at A$832m, or 31% of the total, down from 51% last year.