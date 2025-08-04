Aussie arts union MEAA calls for AI reforms to stop creative theft, job losses

Australia’s arts and creative sector union the Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance (MEAA) has urged the government to introduce immediate regulatory reforms to control the growing economic and creative impact of AI.

In a submission to the federal government’s Economic Reform Roundtable, the MEAA has called for regulatory reform measures to include the introduction of an AI act and the creation of an AI regulator.

The MEAA has also raised serious concerns over OpenAI’s claims that the economic adoption of the technology could boost the Australian economy by up to A$115bn (US$74bn). “These claims overlook the significant negative repercussions of AI on the labour market, including on creative and media workers,” the MEAA stated.

The union has also called for a mandate on compensation for the owners of content used to train AI; protection for performers from the use of unauthorised digital replicas; the establishment of an enforceable system of Indigenous cultural and intellectual property; and privacy reforms to protect personal data from being used for training AI without genuine consent.

A recent survey of the MEAA’s 700 members, which include actors, crew members, musicians and journalists, revealed 93% agreed that greater government intervention was necessary to regulate AI.

The survey’s findings come as AI is set to be a key focus of the federal Economic Reform Roundtable, scheduled to be held in Canberra next month.

Most respondents (94%) believed that technology companies, such as Meta, Open AI and Amazon, should be forced to pay for the work they use to train their increasingly profitable AI models.

MEAA chief Erin Madeley said the survey findings highlighted serious, widespread concerns across the creative and media industries about the rapid rise of AI and its impact on day-to-day work, job security and future employment prospects.

“Through the work we have done as part of MEAA’s Stop Creative Theft campaign, we know that Australian voices, music and artwork have been scraped and faked, that ChatGPT is substituting the work of our journalists and that AI-generated clone hosts have been used for radio programmes – with no disclosure to audiences,” Madeley said.

“This amounts to the unsanctioned, unregulated and untaxed mining of Australia’s creative resources. Just like offshore miners are required to pay taxes and royalties to extract our natural resources, so too should the technology titans that are systematically mining the original works of our creative and media workers to train their exceedingly profitable AI models. That’s theft – plain and simple.”

Madeley added that it wasn’t just creative and media workers who were likely to be impacted by the push to employ AI in a bid to improve productivity, with job losses across the economy predicted.

“With AI to be a key focus at the upcoming productivity roundtable, it is becoming increasingly clear that further government intervention will be required to ensure that productivity benefits arising from the use of AI filter down and are shared with Australian workers,” she said.