Aussie agency Screenworks names ex-Queer Screen director Lisa Rose as CEO

Lisa Rose has been named CEO of Australian screen body Screenworks to replace Lisa O’Meara, who stepped down from the role after three years earlier this year.

Rose will lead the New South Wales agency from July 1 as it plans for its Regional to Global Screen Forum industry event this September in Lennox Head.

Rose most recently served as festival director at Queer Screen. During her tenure, she led organisational growth, developed industry partnerships and built relationships across government, funding bodies and the broader screen sector.

Founded in late 2000, Screenworks is a national member-based non-profit committed to supporting and empowering screen creatives and crew across regional Australia.

Rose said: “Growing up in Tasmania, I understand how important access to opportunities, networks and professional development can be for people living outside major metropolitan centres.

“I’m excited to join the organisation at such a pivotal time and to work with the board, team and industry to support screen practitioners wherever they choose to live and work.”