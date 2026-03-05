Please wait...
Aussie agency Screenwest appoints Phil Thick as chair

Phil Thick

NEWS BRIEF: West Australian funding agency Screenwest has appointed seasoned company director and executive Phil Thick as its new chair, replacing John Driscoll, who has finished his seven-year tenure.

Thick has over 40 years’ experience in the resources sector, most recently in renewable energy, and has served on arts boards including the Chamber of Arts and Culture WA and is the current chair of Perth Symphony Orchestra.

