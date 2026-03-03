Aussie agency Screen Queensland sets up fund to back online creator economy

Australian funding agency Screen Queensland is furthering its commitment to the creator economy with a new A$250,000 (US$177,000) fund to support the longevity of established online creator businesses.

According to the agency, the Online Elevation Fund was developed to help such outfits scale their operations, target and grow audiences and build long-term sustainability after demonstrating audience success.

The funding will be directed at operational investments and costs, including bolstering staffing, hiring studios, professional development and business diversification.

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said the new digital fund recognised the growing role of creator businesses within Queensland’s screen ecosystem and the importance of supporting them at the right stage of development.

“The Online Elevation Fund backs those businesses to shift from strong momentum to sustainable growth and take their creator businesses from good to great,” she said.

Screen Queensland has been accelerating funding support for digital creators over the past three years, which the agency says has helped lift production values and audience reach.

Eligible digital producers can apply for A$50,000 and must hold 100% of the original IP and have a minimum of 25,000 total followers and a minimum of 10,000 on at least one platform.