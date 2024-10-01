Auspicious Group takes over Greg Moyer’s non-fiction prodco Blue Chalk Media

UK-based Auspicious Group has acquired Blue Chalk Media, a New York production company known for its non-fiction storytelling that was founded by former Discovery Channel and TLC exec Greg Moyer in 2013.

Blue Chalk has spent the past decade producing branded content, documentaries and television series, such as Sister Cities for USA Today, Diary of an Old Home for Magnolia Network and shortform makeover format Destination Renovation for DIY brand Lowe’s.

Under the Auspicious deal, Moyer will continue as CEO of Blue Chalk, while co-owner Pam Huling will move from chief operating officer to take the role of chief revenue officer, focusing on business development.

Based in London, Auspicious Group is a new global creative services agency led by co-CEOs Rachel Pendered, co-founder of Media Zoo Group, and Barnaby Cook, co-founder of Casual Films. By bringing Blue Chalk into its portfolio, the agency seeks to strengthen its foothold in the US market and expand its service offerings.

Also joining the group is Mark Killick, formerly creative director at Media Zoo, who assumes the role of chair of Auspicious.

“This acquisition is the beginning of an exciting new era for Blue Chalk,” Moyer said. “With the Auspicious Group’s intention to become a global player in the creative services sector and the wealth of experience of its leaders, we’re confident this acquisition will allow us to bring our capabilities to new markets while continuing to produce the quality of work that has made us a leader in our industry.”

The acquisition of Blue Chalk is part of Auspicious Group’s strategy to create a powerhouse in the creative services sector. The group has also acquired Studio Yes, a UK-based video production studio. “Blue Chalk and Studio Yes are both best-in-class. We believe with the collaborative and creative culture we will establish, Auspicious will be much more than the sum of its parts,” said Cook.

In conjunction with the acquisitions, the group also announced the launch of Auspicious Global, a specialist agency focused on communications, digital learning and crisis management.