Canada’s Attraction inks first-look unscripted deal with writer/producer Ryan McMahon

Montreal-based production company and distributor Attraction has signed a first-look development deal with writer, director and producer Ryan McMahon.

Ryan McMahon

The partnership aims to develop a slate of original content across both TV and film. It represents Attraction’s first major step into talent-led unscripted content.

McMahon recently won two Canadian Screen Awards for documentary series Thunder Bay, as well as three Northern Ontario Music & Film Awards for outstanding director, outstanding TV or VoD Series and best pitch.

His other credits include Teepee or not Teepee (Crave, Bell Media), Stories from the Land (CBC Gem) and Ryan McMahon – Welcome to Turtle Island Too (CBS TV)

Attraction says that its upcoming projects with McMahon will explore topics that challenge societal norms and uncover untold stories.

Nicole Hamilton, exec VP, unscripted content, Attraction, said: “Ryan’s vision and ability to craft narratives that are both powerful and authentic align perfectly with our goal of developing content that reflects a wide range of experiences and voices.

“This deal represents our continued mission to expand our slate of impactful projects that engage and inspire.”

McMahon said: “I’m incredibly excited about this partnership with Attraction, a company that shares my passion for telling stories that challenge, inspire, and provoke thought.

“Together, we’re aiming to create content that goes beyond entertainment, resonating deeply with audiences by exploring stories that often don’t get the platform they deserve.”

