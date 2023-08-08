Attard and Abbott launch US prodco Showdog Studios, unveil anthology series

Industry veterans John Attard and David ‘Doc’ Abbott have co-founded new content company Showdog Studio, appointed Robert Harris as executive producer and teased a new anthology series.

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Showdog aims to develop programming and feature films with a platform-agnostic sales strategy.

Attard has worked primarily as a visual effects (VFX) artist, while also serving as a developer, supervisor and producer for over 20 years.

Previous roles include head of production at Montreal’s Big Bang FX and animation, CEO for Hypgnosis FX, CEO of RAIN Corp and, most recently, chief technology officer and co-founder of California-based Playing Forward.

Abbott, meanwhile, has served as a director, producer, director of photography and writer, working on over 100 music videos for labels such as Capitol and Warner Bros.

He has worked on over 500 productions, mostly for syndicated television, as well as directing music, entertainment and lifestyle show The Song, which streamed on Hitkor.

Harris was president and director of Imagine Films Entertainment, as well as the first VP of broadband strategy for America On Line.

Attard and Abbott said: “Doc and I are extremely excited to have Robert join the Showdog Studio team.

“We want to create stories of hope along the lines of the stories I’ve enjoyed watching over the years – many of which were deftly shepherded by Robert’s steady hand.”

In one of their first projects, Showdog has partnered with executive producer Tom Evans to develop anthology series REVIVE: Portraits of Redemption.

The themed series will see each episode address another stage in life and feature characters who overcome adversity to become agents of change.

“Crafting powerful and meaningful stories that focus on true heroes who inspire and uplift audiences is our sole mission,” said Abbott. “In turn, we look to magnify the hope that resides in all of us.”

No details of delivery date or commissioning broadcaster have been revealed as of yet.