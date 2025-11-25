Atresmedia readies Spanish adaptation of Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service from Fox

Atresmedia is preparing a Spanish version of Fox’s new format Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service, which will be produced locally by Warner Bros International TV Production.

This marks the first reported international adaptation of the format, created by Studio Ramsay Global and Fox Alternative Entertainment, and premiered in the US in May this year on Fox.

The Spanish version will air on Atresmedia’s second broadcaster La Sexta under the title Servicio secreto by Chicote. Alberto Chicote, one of Spain’s best-known chefs and presenters, returns to front a Ramsay-related format after having led the local adaptation of Kitchen Nightmares, Pesadilla en la cocina.

The show is currently in pre-production and filming has not yet begun, C21’s sister publication Cveintiuno has learned. The news was first reported by local outlet ECD.

Described as an undercover culinary reality series, the series follows the chef as he visits struggling restaurants at night, aided by an undercover informant, to set up a surveillance and intelligence-gathering operation to uncover major issues inside the business.

Distribution is handled by Fox Entertainment Global, which also sells other Ramsay-branded titles including Kitchen Nightmares, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars and Next Level Chef.