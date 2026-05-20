Atresmedia channel Nova picks up NGM Medya drama The Nightfall for Spain

Atresmedia’s Spanish channel Nova will this week premiere The Nightfall (110×45’), a Turkish drama distributed internationally by ATV Distribution.

Starring Burak Deniz and Su Burcu Yazgı Coşkun, The Nightfall is produced by NGM Medya for ATV in Turkey. Broadcast in Turkey as Bir Gece Masalı, the series debuted in 2024 and established itself as a local hit.

The Nightfall is set against the backdrops of Denizli and Istanbul and tells the story of a police inspector who returns to his hometown to avenge his father’s death. But things get complicated when he falls in love with the daughter of the man he holds responsible.

In Spain, it will be titled Cuento de una Noche and will air Monday to Friday at 21.30 on Nova, taking the slot previously occupied by drama Leyla.

The cast of The Nightfall also includes Georgian actor Gürkan Uygun and Turkey’s Emel Çölgeçen, Rüçhan Çaliskur, Özlem Türkad and Kerem Arslanoğlu.

Spain joins territories such as Italy (Mediaset), Panama (TVN), Mexico, Bosnia, Hungary and Romania in acquiring the series.