Atomic Television lands first commission with National Geographic history series

Disney-owned factual broadcaster National Geographic has commissioned military history series Defending Europe from nascent UK indie Atomic Television.

The 6×60′ series shows how stories and sites played a crucial role in shaping the borders and countries of Europe. Each episode of focuses on a different country, taking a deep dive into the critical moments when each nation’s survival was threatened.

The series is the first commission for Zinc Media-backed Atomic, which was launched in Bristol by former Humble Bee and Icon Films exec Stephen McQuillan at the turn of the year.

It was commissioned for National Geographic by Simon Raikes. McQuillan is the executive producer.