Atomic bomb survivors tell their story in BBC doc What Happened at Hiroshima

UK pubcaster the BBC is gearing up to launch Second World War documentary What Happened at Hiroshima to mark the 80th anniversary of the US dropping nuclear bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Produced by BBC World Service for BBC One and streamer iPlayer, it sees journalist Jordan Dunbar examine the events of August 1945 and ask what the world can do to stop history from repeating itself.

Scheduled to air on August 4, the film details the devastating impact of the two bombs, with the Hiroshima attack on August 6 1945 killing 78,000 people and 40,000 dying in Nagasaki three days later.

Dunbar talks to survivors about the misinformation, rumour, fear and prejudice they found themselves subject to just for being exposed to the atomic blasts.