Asylum Entertainment Group invests in Ladywell Films

Unscripted media company Asylum Entertainment Group has taken a minority stake in Ladywell Films, the independent production house founded by Tinder Swindler filmmakers Bernadette Higgins and Felicity Morris.

Higgins and Morris previously worked at London-based producer Raw TV where they also directed, wrote and produced Netflix’s American Nightmare.

While working separately at Raw, Morris developed and produced Don’t F**k with Cast: Hunting an Internet Killer, while Higgins produced Fear City: NY vs the Mafia and Pariah: The Lives and Deaths of Sonny Liston on Showtime.

The duo formed Ladywell Films in 2022 and Deadline reported at the time Anonymous Content was backing the venture.

Asylum CEO Steve Michaels said: “Bernadette and Felicity are behind some of the most compelling and groundbreaking documentaries to date, giving voice to survivors of shocking crimes and resonating profoundly with viewers worldwide.

“Our investment in Ladywell Films reflects the duo’s unrivalled talent and fresh perspective within this high-demand genre. They’re perfect partners as their talent mirrors Asylum’s mission to deliver high-quality, memorable content to a global audience.”

Higgins said: “Felicity and I are incredibly excited to collaborate with the team at Asylum, whose reputation for producing thought-provoking unscripted content stands out in the industry.”

Morris added: “Asylum’s support of Ladywell Films provides us with the resources to further push the boundaries of storytelling. We look forward to delivering meaningful documentaries that have lasting impact.”

The deal follows the recent announcement of Asylum’s partnership with Tyler Perry Studios to develop and produce unscripted content.