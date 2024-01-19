Asylum Entertainment enters partnership with Scott Weintrob prodco Large Eyes

Endeavor-backed Asylum Entertainment Group has formed a strategic partnership with producer and director Scott Weintrob and his LA-based production banner Large Eyes Entertainment.

The deal will see Weintrob producing longform non-fiction projects under the Asylum group, which includes Texas Crew Productions, Big City TV, Breaklight Pictures and Audity.

LA-based Large Eyes has produced unscripted series including Savage x Fenty Show for Amazon Prime, Pepsi-backed feature documentary Built to Fail, docuseries Home (Apple+), Fastest Car (Netflix) and Skrrt with Offset (The Roku Channel). It also created the forthcoming adventure series Orlando Bloom: To the Edge for Peacock.

For Asylum, the deal comes 10 months after it sold a piece of the business to US media company Endeavor.

In the time since, it has expanded its executive team, struck several new partnerships including a first-look coproduction deal with Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave guitarist Tom Morello and invested in Nigel Hall, Dawn Airey and Russ Lindsay’s recently launched production company Moon&Back Media.

“Scott is a versatile storyteller whose artistry and ability to deliver premium content for A-list talent is second to none,” said Asylum president Jodi Flynn.

“We are eager to draw on his unique aesthetic and ability to fuse commercial and longform entertainment.”