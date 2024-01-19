Please wait...
Asylum Entertainment enters partnership with Scott Weintrob prodco Large Eyes

Endeavor-backed Asylum Entertainment Group has formed a strategic partnership with producer and director Scott Weintrob and his LA-based production banner Large Eyes Entertainment.

Scott Weintrob

The deal will see Weintrob producing longform non-fiction projects under the Asylum group, which includes Texas Crew Productions, Big City TV, Breaklight Pictures and Audity.

LA-based Large Eyes has produced unscripted series including Savage x Fenty Show for Amazon Prime, Pepsi-backed feature documentary Built to Fail, docuseries Home (Apple+), Fastest Car (Netflix) and Skrrt with Offset (The Roku Channel). It also created the forthcoming adventure series Orlando Bloom: To the Edge for Peacock.

For Asylum, the deal comes 10 months after it sold a piece of the business to US media company Endeavor.

In the time since, it has expanded its executive team, struck several new partnerships including a first-look coproduction deal with Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave guitarist Tom Morello and invested in Nigel Hall, Dawn Airey and Russ Lindsay’s recently launched production company Moon&Back Media.

“Scott is a versatile storyteller whose artistry and ability to deliver premium content for A-list talent is second to none,” said Asylum president Jodi Flynn.

“We are eager to draw on his unique aesthetic and ability to fuse commercial and longform entertainment.”

Jordan Pinto 19-01-2024 ©C21Media
