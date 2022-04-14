Please wait...
Astro commissions Call My Agent! remake

French comedy Call My Agent

NEWS BRIEF: Malaysian pay TV platform Astro has commissioned a local version of hit French comedy Call My Agent!, which will join remakes in India, Canada, Turkey and the UK.

The series, which revolves around a talent agency, is also set to be adapted in South Korea, Indonesia, the Middle East, Philippines and Poland. It comes after Astro recently commissioned a local version of All3Media’s UK drama Liar. Created by Fanny Herrero, the French original (locally titled Dix Pour Cent) airs on public broadcaster France 2. The show is one of the most popular in France and gained an international following after being picked up by Netflix.

C21 reporter 14-04-2022 ©C21Media
