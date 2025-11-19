Asian-focused lifestyle company JoySauce and Cineverse launch JoySauce Network

California-based American Asian-focused lifestyle company JoySauce and entertainment studio Cineverse have launched the JoySauce Network.

The JoySauce Network has initially launched as a FAST channel on Amazon’s Prime Video, as a VoD app and as a standalone website.

The JoySauce Network features 13 original, exclusive and first-run American Asian series and films including talk shows JoySauce Late Night and Rulebreakers, social issues series VeryAsianConversations and Team Tan, which follows 22-year-old Asian Canadian Samantha Tan as she rises through the ranks of professional car racing.

Also featuring on the channel are films from across Asia, Asian gameshows and variety series, anime and tokusatsu content.

JoySauce was founded by Jonathan Sposato in 2020. The exec said: “Despite American Asians being the fastest growing demographic in the US, there’s still a glaring gap in content for and by American Asians or their communities.

“Building a future where everyone is authentically represented is at the core of everything we do, so we’re incredibly proud to be a catalyst in this long overdue first step to advance AAPI representation on screen. I want us to stand with more stature, walk with more swagger and to dance with more joy.”